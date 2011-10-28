CAM NEWTON: Here's The Incredible Story Behind The NFL's Next Big Thing

Photo: AP
Cam Newton is blowing away all expectations in his rookie season for the Carolina Panthers.He’s almost single-handedly turned Carolina into one of the NFL’s most fun teams to watch.
Unlike most NFL phenoms, Newton was only in the national spotlight for a few months prior to breaking onto the scene.
Before hitting it big, Cam was a scandal-ridden player who’s off-the-field controversies torpedoed his on-field talent.
Cam's older brother Cecil Jr. was a pro football player too. The two played together one year in high school when Cam was the QB and Cecil was the centre
Newton was charged with stealing a laptop, and faced expulsion for three instances of academic cheating
He left Florida in 2009, transferring to Blinn College in Texas. At Blinn, he one a JUCO national title and found himself able to once again join a D-I program after the season
He eventually chose Auburn. He quickly rose up the Tigers depth chart and had his team undefeated early in the 2010 season
Then another scandal hit: Cam's father was accused to trying to elicit a $180,000 bribe from Mississippi State before Cam decided to go to Auburn
Cam was briefly declared ineligible, but the NCAA found that he knew nothing of the bribe, and reinstated him
After being cleared of all wrongdoing, Cam led his team to a national championship over Oregon, and the Heisman Trophy
After that, he moved on to the pros. The Carolina Panthers took him with the first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft
Despite many people questioning his experience, he's had a fantastic first season, and is likely on his way to the Rookie of the Year award
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.