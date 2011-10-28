CAM NEWTON: Here's The Incredible Story Behind The NFL's Next Big Thing

Photo: AP

Cam Newton is blowing away all expectations in his rookie season for the Carolina Panthers.He’s almost single-handedly turned Carolina into one of the NFL’s most fun teams to watch.



Unlike most NFL phenoms, Newton was only in the national spotlight for a few months prior to breaking onto the scene.

Before hitting it big, Cam was a scandal-ridden player who’s off-the-field controversies torpedoed his on-field talent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.