Cam Newton wore a camo blazer and sparkly smoking slippers to the Super Bowl

Cam Newton arrived at Levi’s Stadium for the Super Bowl in an outfit only he could pull off. The newly minted MVP arrived in a camo blazer, customised Super Bowl 50 Beats headphones, and — of course — sparkly smoking slippers.

Newton has never shied away from bold fashion choices. He’s been known to wear $900 Versace pants, $12,000 fox tails, and all sorts of bedazzled shoes. It’s no real surprise, then, that he dressed to the nines prior to the biggest game of his career.

Check this guy out:

Cam Newton’s gameday outfit https://t.co/BqSWPayrB7

— The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) February 7, 2016

