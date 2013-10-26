Cam Newton And Steve Mariucci Freaked Out When The Bucs Fired A Cannon

Cork Gaines

It has been a rough season for the Bucs who fell to 0-7 after their blowout loss to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. However, the game did produce what may go down as the highlight of their season.

The Bucs have a cannon that fires when they score or when they enter the opponent’s red zone. It is also extremely loud. If somebody is not paying attention to the game, this can be quite startling as Cam Newton and Steve Mariucci found out last night in separate incidents…

Here is a GIF of Newton...
[image url="http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2890/10469042133_319b7997ec_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Here is Mariucci preparing for a spot on the NFL Network. Notice how Marshall Faulk doesn't even flinch...
[image url="http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2843/10468816705_2b2f28513c_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

