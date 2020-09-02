An erotic content site wants to help you pay for college — no stripping required

CamSoda CamSoda, an erotic content platform, has been getting creative amid the pandemic, from creating safe pods for cam girls to use for free to starting an internship program for college students.

CamSoda, an adult entertainment site, is looking to hire three to five college interns over the age of 18 for the fall semester. Each would earn $US10,000 toward their tuition.

Interns can be based anywhere in the US.

Responsibilities include social media management and watching live cam shows to “ensure quality control.”

The business decision just highlights how the adult entertainment industry is booming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The erotic content industry has grown considerably amid the pandemic, with platforms like OnlyFans seeing 3.5 million new model signups in one month and other platforms seeing significant spikes in users.

Individual content creators on those platforms can make six figures.

Now one cam girl company, CamSoda, is leveraging that growth to launch a college internship program for those interested in the industry.

The company told Business Insider it is planning to hire three to five interns across the country over the age of 18 looking to earn money toward their college tuition. The internship, which can be completely remote, will last the entirety of the fall semester and net students $US10,000 in tuition money.

Interns are not expected to get in front of a camera – but rather to tweet for the brand and watch porn on the site. Responsibilities will include managing company social media accounts, practicing search engine optimisation strategy, and watching “20+ hours per week of live cam shows to verify models and ensure quality control.”

In the future, when the pandemic is less of a public health concern, interns based in Miami, Florida, could ultimately be tasked with in-person responsibilities like designing cam studio sets and keeping stock of the company’s tech and toys, including webcams and teledildonic devices.

CamSoda, founded in 2014, told Business Insider it has never had an internship program like this. It’s the latest innovative business practice from the erotic content company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It previously built plastic “pods” in warehouses across the country so that performers could film their erotic content safely and for free without disturbing family at home.

Both business moves underline the adult entertainment industry’s rise in popularity amid the pandemic, with the internship providing some students with an entry point to the industry, along with work experience and a new, risque but legitimate collegiate resume line item.

