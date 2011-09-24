A Look Inside The Beautiful Police State Of Myanmar

Photo: Calvin Sun – Monsoon Diaries
Calvin Sun makes it his business to visit places off the beaten track, and he’s working on a plan to hit as many as possible.He overcame a unique set of challenges for his visit to Myanmar in August.
Formerly Burma, Myanmar is a cash only destination, with little infrastructure, and a mandatory visa requirement. If you’re a journalist, or work for a humanitarian organisation, don’t bother applying — the Myanmar government will not let you in.
It’s cheap though once you arrive: $13.50 a night for a nice hotel with maid service and a pool. Meals were as little as 50 cents.
Calvin says, “There are no McDonald’s and no Starbucks. It’s one of the most honest versions of a Southeast Asian country out there.”
The local economy is one of the least developed in the world - here a restaurant employee is walking home from work
Anything goes in Bagan - there is no security or maintenance and visitors can claim a temple all for themselves
Aung Suu Kyi won the 1990 national election. In response, the opposition party locked her in this house on a street off-limits to tourists - the cab driver pointed it out by scratching his nose.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.