A Look Inside The Beautiful Police State Of Myanmar

Photo: Calvin Sun – Monsoon Diaries

Calvin Sun makes it his business to visit places off the beaten track, and he’s working on a plan to hit as many as possible.He overcame a unique set of challenges for his visit to Myanmar in August.



Formerly Burma, Myanmar is a cash only destination, with little infrastructure, and a mandatory visa requirement. If you’re a journalist, or work for a humanitarian organisation, don’t bother applying — the Myanmar government will not let you in.

It’s cheap though once you arrive: $13.50 a night for a nice hotel with maid service and a pool. Meals were as little as 50 cents.

Calvin says, “There are no McDonald’s and no Starbucks. It’s one of the most honest versions of a Southeast Asian country out there.”

