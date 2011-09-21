Exclusive Pictures From The North Korean Side Of The Demilitarized Zone

The Demilitarized Zone

Photo: Calvin Sun – Monsoon Diaries

The DMZ is the haunted powder-keg of land left over from the Korean War that divides the North from the South.Tired of fighting, both sides agreed to stop, and drew the line here, at the 38th parallel—160-miles long and 2.5 miles wide.



Getting a glimpse from South Korea is all most people ever see—even in pictures. Google DMZ and about the closest you’ll come to seeing the Northern side are telephoto shots from the south.

That wasn’t good enough for Columbia graduate student Calvin Sun, who thrives on getting into countries that don’t welcome Americans with open arms.

Of the 28 countries listed on Sun’s blog, Monsoon Diaries, North Korea’s DMZ is titled “The Scariest Place on Earth.”

