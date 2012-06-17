An Unsanctioned Journey Into The Heart Of Iran

Photo: Calvin Sun

Calvin Sun travels the world on a tiny budget, but cobbles together the most amazing journeys.As a full-time medical student based in New York, he also runs the blog Monsoon Diaries, showing people that it’s possible to see the world in an incredible way even if you’re not rolling in cash.



See the pictures >

“Everyone makes excuses they can’t travel. I’ve been to 40 countries in the last 2 years, not skipping a day of school. And my bank account has remained the same.” He’s figured out a bunch of secrets to make this happen.

He explains, “There’s a trick to travelling. I gave it a shot. I have to show it to you.” A big part of Calvin’s travels is the people who journey with him —anyone can join him on his next trip. And he’s always making friends along the way: “More than an aquaintance, pen pal, or potential tour guide.” He’s formed a network across dozens of countries.

His latest trip took him to the seat of the former Persian Empire.

“I can’t believe I was just in Iran,” he tells us after he got back. The visa application process for Americans is lengthy and you’re never sure if you’ll be approved, he says.

After seeing his photographs, we had to share the sights he captured.

