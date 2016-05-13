Calvin Klein's latest ad features an upskirt photo that's spurring outrage

Calvin Klein is known for its provocative ads, from a bulging Justin Bieber to sexts, but its latest ad takes it to a whole new level.

The company posted an ad that says “I flash in #mycalvins,” with an upskirt shot to its Instagram page. An edited photo is pictured right. We’ve chosen not to post the whole image, but if you want to view it, you can click here.

The ad is drawing a fierce reaction online, from critics who see it as pervy and sexist.

“This is really disappointing. Sick,” one person wrote.

“Poor taste, shame,” wrote another.

“So it’s OK to take photos up a girls skirt for underwear modelling [sic]? Seriously not a good look CK. If no one sees a problem with this then I suggest you get a reality check with a psychologist. As if women don’t get enough uncalled for sexual attention, now this marketing image comes out. Not ok!” Wrote another.

But the photo has over 43,000 likes, and provocation seems to be the intention of the “I ___ in my Calvins” campaign.

A few months ago, the brand was subject to criticism following billboard that placed photo of woman who seduced in her Calvins next to a man who made money in his. The CEO of lingerie company Third Love, Heidi Zak, insisted that it be taken down. (The ad did come down, according to the Hollywood Reporter.)

Calvin Klein did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.