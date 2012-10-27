Buy Calvin Klein's Former Glass-Enclosed Manhattan Apartment For $35 Million

The former 55 Central Park West glass abode of Calvin Klein has hit the market for $35 million.



Klein hasn’t lived there since the 1990s, but he certainly left his mark on the open, modern apartment, which has a large glassed-in pavilion. Klein installed a hot tub on the roof and tore down all of the interior walls “in an act of minimalism,” according to The New York Times.

The home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bath.

The apartment is completely empty and no one is currently residing there. Natural light streams through all of the glass walls and windows, letting the prospective buyers concentrate on the incredible views of Central Park.

The current seller is Steve Gottlieb, a former record executive, who told The Times he had been using the empty apartment as a party zone.

