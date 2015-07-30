Calvin Klein just released its most suggestive campaign ever

YouTube/Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s new denim campaign is heavily influenced by ‘sexting’ and hookup culture.

Calvin Klein is no stranger to controversial and provocative advertising campaigns.

The retailer is taking it up a notch and centering its newest fall 2015 denim campaign on “sexting” and hookup culture.

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, the campaign depicts models strewn in provocative positions.

The images have text screenshots stamped on them depicting erotic conversations centered on hooking up.

Check out the campaign’s video, which the company says is “inspired by actual events and people.”

The iconic retailer is clearly trying to connect with millennials in the new campaign as hookup culture is often associated with younger generations.

“We’re highlighting the truth about dating — the meet up, the hookup and the freedom that you have through the digital dating landscape and how instantaneous it is,” said Melisa Goldie, Calvin Klein’s chief marketing officer, to WWD.

A recent study confirmed that casual sex is becoming more increasingly more popular in the United States.

F15 Calvin Klein Jeans: inspired by real matches, texts + encounters. Stay tuned for more. Meet us. #mycalvinshttps://t.co/iDnyd2qBp1 — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) July 29, 2015

The retailer includes “raw texts” in many of the images.

The phrases, “friends with benefits” and “three’s a party” are attached to two of Calvin Klein’s tweets promoting the campaign.

While many will view the heavy influences of sexuality in the campaign as lewd, even offensive, the retailer will certainly garner major attention and get people talking.

“Our past campaigns have been more image-driven and this one was about starting a conversation through provocation,” said Goldie.

In recent years, the company has released edgier and racier campaigns often tapping into star power for support.

Its ‘#mycalvins’ celebrity-infused campaign has featured a long list of recognisable names, like singer Justin Bieber and model Kendall Jenner.

Calvin Klein even features a collection of Instagram posts from users on its website. Check out some of the images that were selected:









Despite the promiscuity of the campaign, Goldie told WWD that consumers are likely used to the label’s controversial nature.

