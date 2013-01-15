Calvin Klein Has Been Building This Glass Mansion On Southampton's Meadow Lane For Years

After years of construction, it looks like fashion mogul Calvin Klein is nearly finished building his dream home on Southampton’s prestigious Meadow Lane.



Klein spent nearly $30 million on the beachfront property back in 2004. Five years later, he tore down the historic castle that had stood there since 1929 and started replacing it with a glassy black box of a house.

The 10-acre lot is “destined to become a major trophy property,” brokers told The New York Times in August.

We imagine Klein’s Meadow Lane neighbours, who include David Koch and Leon Black, will be relieved when the construction is finally done.

Jeff Cully at EEFAS snapped these exclusive photos of Klein’s Meadow Lane rebuild for us:

Meadow Lane runs along a broad stretch of beach in Southampton

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

The home is almost complete, but still needs a few finishing touches

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

It will have floor-to-ceiling windows in every room facing the ocean

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

10 acres affords plenty of privacy

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Here’s the “castle” Klein tore down to build his dream home. The new design could not be more different

