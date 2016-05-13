Calvin Klein is sticking by its 'upskirt' ad that has caused social media uproar and a petition for its removal

Calvin Klein, a brand well-known for courting controversy with its marketing, struck again earlier this week with an ad on its Instagram page.

The ad in question features an “upskirt” shot of model Klara Kristin, alongside the tagline: “I flash in #mycalvins.”

As we reported earlier this week, the ad has drawn a fierce reaction in the comments and elsewhere on social media from critics who think it is perverted and sexist.

On Thursday, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) launched a petition, calling on Calvin Klein to “stop glamorizing sexual harassment and assault.” NCOSE also wants Calvin Klein to issue an apology to “victims of sexual harassment or assault everywhere.”

But so far, Calvin Klein has stayed quiet on the subject. The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In fact, the brand has continued to go on to post some sexually-provocative ads to its Instagram page.

The latest image, posted late on Thursday, shows Dutch model Saskia de Brauw topless, covering her modesty with her right arm.

The “I ___ in my Calvins” campaign first drew criticism ;back in March. A billboard showed Klara Kristin posing provocatively, alongside the tagline “I seduce in #mycalvins.” Adjacent to that image was a close-up of Fetty Wap’s face, with the slogan “I make money in #mycalvins.”

The CEO of lingerie company Third Love, Heidi Zak, insisted called on Calvin Klein to take the billboard down, arguing it was sexist and perpetuated out-dated gender stereotypes. The ad did come down, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

