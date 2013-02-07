Calvin Klein Model Is Passing Up Six-Figure Salary To Play College Football

Photo: YouTube

Myles Crosby is a 17-year-old high school senior from Colleyville, Texas and one of the best models in the world.But according David Just of DallasNews.com, Crosby is passing up a lucrative career as a model in order to play college football at SMU (via TheBigLead.com).



Crosby, a Calvin Klein model, is ranked as the 11th best model in the world according to Models.com. And one modelling agency says Crosby would “easily” earn a six-figure income if he chose to become a full-time model.

Crosby says he is passing up the career opportunity out of fear of regret. “I have a passion for football and I want an education,” said Crosby. “This modelling crap could only last another year and then I’d have no education and never get to play football. I’d regret it for the rest of my life.”

