Calvin Klein just bought this masterpiece contemporary mansion for $25 million

Getty/Jamie McCarthy AND www.mccleandesign.comGlass walls dominate the contemporary home.
It looks like designer Calvin Klein is apt to spend a little more time in LA.
He just bought a spectacular, 9,300-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills area for $US25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The five-bedroom mansion fits squarely in the contemporary architectural style and features sliding glass walls, 13-foot-high ceilings, an infinity pool, and a bridged entryway over a waterfall and reflecting pool.
Paul McClean designed the home.
Tyrone McKillen and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland had the listing.
The bridge is intended to 'slow the participant down and create a feeling of separation from the street behind.'
Inside, glass walls provide a startling sense of depth. The ceilings throughout the home measure 13 feet high.
The basement isn't just some place for a couch and a Foosball table -- it's the main entertainment center.
The incredibly spacious master suite has the best view of all. In total, the home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
