Calvin Klein just bought this masterpiece contemporary mansion for $25 million

It looks like designer Calvin Klein is apt to spend a little more time in LA.

He just bought a spectacular, 9,300-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills area for $US25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The five-bedroom mansion fits squarely in the contemporary architectural style and features sliding glass walls, 13-foot-high ceilings, an infinity pool, and a bridged entryway over a waterfall and reflecting pool.

Paul McClean designed the home.

Tyrone McKillen and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland had the listing.

You must traverse a bridge over a waterfall and reflecting pool to enter the home. The bridge is intended to 'slow the participant down and create a feeling of separation from the street behind.' Lights shoot up from the water features to welcome you. Inside, glass walls provide a startling sense of depth. The ceilings throughout the home measure 13 feet high. Abstract light fixtures hang from the ceiling at the end of the entryway. Most rooms are completely open to allow sunlight to flow throughout the home. The basement isn't just some place for a couch and a Foosball table -- it's the main entertainment center. There's even space for a full bar. Many of the glass walls are fully retractable. There's a peaceful sitting area underneath the bridge next to the reflecting area. The L.A. views are absolutely stunning. A 65-foot infinity pool sits out back. The incredibly spacious master suite has the best view of all. In total, the home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Terraces attached to the master suite make use of the moving glass walls. Other amenities include an eight-car garage and a 12-seat home theatre.

