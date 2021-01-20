Calvin Kattar hit with a 6-month medical suspension from fighting after suffering one of the most brutal beatings in UFC history

Calvin Kattar is banned from fighting for six months after losing in brutal fashion to Max Holloway Saturday

Holloway landed a UFC-record number of strikes on Kattar, and beat him so bad UFC boss Dana White forced Kattar to go to the hospital.

Medical suspensions are commonplace in combat sports, and are designed to give fighters time to recover properly.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Calvin Kattar has been given a six-month medical suspension from fighting after being on the receiving end of one of the most dominant UFC performances of all time Saturday.

Max Holloway threw a UFC record 746 strikes at Kattar during the 25-minute bout, landed a UFC record 447, and inflicted multiple injuries onto his opponent at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC boss Dana White even ordered Kattar to go to a hospital where he got his head stapled, received treatment for a broken nose, and had other bruising assessed.

Earlier this week, the medical suspensions from the entire event were published.

Medical suspensions are commonplace in combat sports so the winning and losing fighters get enough time off from competitive sport, as well as contact sparring, to ensure they recover physically and mentally.

Kattar has been suspended for 180 days, but this is a ban that could be reduced should he obtain medical clearance for his nose injury, MMA Fighting reported.

He is banned from contact training for at least 45 days, the sports website said.

Kattar made a Twitter statement Tuesday, saying: “Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up.”

“With goals so strong that obstacles, failures, and loss only act as motivation.”

He added: “Props to Max on a hell of a fight he deserves all the praise. Thankful for my team’s commitment for this fight. On to the next. There is no stopping the man who doesn’t quit.”

Holloway, who won comfortably, was also given a 30 day suspension and has been banned from taking part in contact training for 21 days, according to MMA Fighting.

