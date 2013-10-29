Calvin Johnson Was Unstoppable Against The Cowboys

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson had the game of his life on Sunday in a thrilling 31-30 victory against the Cowboys. Johnson racked up 329 yards on 14 catches and a touchdown.

It’s Johnson’s 5th game with 200 plus yards receiving. His 329 yards is second-most all-time to former Rams receiver Flipper Anderson. Anderson still holds the 336-yard record he set in 1989 when the Rams beat the Saints in overtime.

Johnson could not be stopped no matter how many defenders were covering him. He made an incredible leaping catch over two Cowboys defenders:

Here’s another angle:

“Megatron” showed off his speed as well, catching this pass and out-running four Cowboys for 87-yards:

