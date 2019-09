The Detroit Lions kept on ticking last night, beating the Chicago Bears 24-13 on Monday Night Football.



The scoring got started early in the second quarter when Calvin Johnson beat double coverage and then stiff-armed a safety to score a 73-yard touchdown.

“Megatron” now has nine TD catches through five games.

Here’s the video:

