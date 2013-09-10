Sportscenter's Newest Commercial Featuring Calvin Johnson Is Great

Calvin Johnson is a man of many talents. His receiving skills make him perhaps the most formidable wide receiver in the entire league. His 1,964 receiving yards last season broke Jerry Rice’s long standing single season receiving yards record.

Johnson’s nickname “Megatron” comes from the villainous robot leader of the Decepticons in the “Transformers” series, who can transform into other electronic machines. His nickname was put on display in the latest “This is SportsCenter” commercial:

