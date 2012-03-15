Recent History Shows Calvin Johnson Won't Even Get Close To That $132 Million

Photo: YouTube

The Detroit Lions stole headlines Wednesday morning when they announced they had signed superstar wide receiver Calvin Johnson to a seven-year, $132 million extension.Johnson’s new deal is $12 million more than the previous richest NFL contract: fellow wideout Larry Fitzgerald’s with the Arizona Cardinals.



Although the numbers are gaudy, Megatron will probably never come close to earning all of the $132 million in his contract.

In order to protect teams from injuries and/or diminished returns, NFL contracts are structured around huge signing bonuses, front-loaded guaranteed money, and numerous performance incentives.

Basically, it is very difficult for ANY player to ever come close to earning every penny included in his deal. That’s especially true when said deal approaches or even surpasses the $100 million plateau.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.