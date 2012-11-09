Calvin Johnson Revealed He's Been Battling Through A Significant Injury Since Week 4

Photo: Getty Images/Al Messerschmidt

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson hasn’t been the same player that we saw a season ago when he caught 96 passes for 1,681 yards and 16 touchdowns.This season, Johnson has 48 catches for 767 yards and one touchdown. Not awful by any means, but not what we’ve come to expect. And there may be a major reason for his slip in production.



Johnson told The Detroit Free Press that he suffered a concussion during the Lions’ Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that caused nerve damage and tingling in his arms and hands. Lions head coach Jim Schwarz refuted that Johnson had a concussion.

Here’s how he said the injury has effected his ability to catch the football:

“No, actually had some nerve damage, so that was kind of messing up my grip a little bit,” he said. “Not to blame it on that, but I think that the concussion maybe could have had something to do with some of that damage I had going on.”

Johnson’s struggles have been documented throughout the latter part of the season. He dropped three passes against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, and had another noticeable drop the week before against the Chicago Bears.

We might have discovered the root of the problem, and on top of it all, Johnson is dealing with a nagging knee injury that has continuously sidelined him during practice.

The fact that he’s battled through these injuries, hasn’t missed a game, and is still putting up very respectable numbers is a testament to how talented he is in the first place.

