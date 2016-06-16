Calvin Harris unfollowed Taylor Swift on Twitter and blocked her fans

This is what breakups in the 21st century look like.

Today, The Sun revealed that Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston are dating.

This comes not long after Swift and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris broke up. At first, the breakup seemed amicable. However, a mini-investigation from Pop Crave reveals that Harris isn’t taking the new news too well.

Calvin Harris has unfollowed Taylor Swift, blocked Taylor fans & deleted his break-up tweet. pic.twitter.com/EtDaltqEoD

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 15, 2016

Harris unfollowed Swift, blocked many of her fans, and even deleted a a post breakup tweet.

“The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” Harris tweeted on June 2.

Swift retweeted that same tweet and is still following him as well.

