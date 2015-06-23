Taylor Swift's boyfriend Calvin Harris congratulates her on 'changing the entire music industry'

Instagram.com/TaylorSwift Taylor Swift recently posted this photo of her and Calvin Harris on Instagram.

This weekend, Taylor Swift took on Apple, calling the company’s decision not to pay musicians any royalties during its three-month free trial period of Apple Music “shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.”

Less than a day after her Tumblr post made waves throughout the media and music industry, Apple announced via Twitter that the company had reversed its decision and would pay artists even during the customers’ free trial period.

After Apple changed its tune, Swift’s new boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, tweeted support for “my girl” who “just changed the entire music industry” following his set at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas:

I just played a gig inside a giant owl and my girl just changed the entire music industry what a day

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) June 22, 2015

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris embrace at May’s Billboard Music Awards.

Harris is no slouch himself. In 2013, Forbes named him the World’s Highest-Paid DJ thanks to his $US46 million intake that year alone.

But he wasn’t the only musician to give Swift kudos:

powerful and important RT @taylorswift13: To Apple, Love Taylor http://t.co/K1RcsolqXC

— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) June 21, 2015