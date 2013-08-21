Calvin Harris Dominates List Of World's Richest DJs With Insane Annual Earnings

Michael Kovac/Getty DJ-songwriter-producer Calvin Harris led the EDM pack with $US46 million.

Calvin Harris is on top of the electronic cash kings heap, according to

Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid DJs. The Scottish DJ earned a whopping $US46 million in the last year.

Harris, 29, played more than 100 shows and pocketed nightly performances fees exceeding $US200,000 — collecting more than music moguls Jay-Z and Katy Perry amassed in a 12-month period.

The former grocery store stock boy doubles as a songwriter and record producer, and made millions from his collaborations with Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding and Rihanna.

“The rise of dance music has been astronomical in the last three years,” Harris told Forbes. “I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

The list includes stars of EDM both old and young — David Guetta, 45, and Avicii, 23 — and represented Canada, France, the Netherlands, Scottland, Sweden, and the U.S.

New to the list is Diplo, who spun his way to $US13 million in 2013 and tied with DJ Pauly D for 12th place. The DJ-producer had a strong tour this year, and mixed tracks for Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Snoop Lion, formerly Snoop Dog.

Here’s the full list of the World’s Highest Paid DJs:

1. Calvin Harris — $US46 million

2. Tiësto — $US32 million

3. David Guetta — $US30 million

4. Swedish House Mafia — $US25 million

5. Deadmau5 — $US21 million

6. Avicii — $US20 million

7. Afrojack — $US18 million

8. Armin van Buuren — $US17 million

9. Skrillex — $US16 million / Kaskade — $US16 million

10. Steve Aoki — $US14 million

11. DJ Pauly D — $US13 million / Diplo — $US13 million

