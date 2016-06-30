Calvin Harris is using Snapchat to show he's just fine after his split with Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift may be flaunting her new relationship with Tom Hiddleston all over Europe, Calvin Harris is doing just fine on his own.

Since the couple’s breakup in early June and Swift’s subsequent parade of paparazzi photos with Hiddleston, Harris has been keeping busy this week surrounded by women in Mexico.

And he’s posting it on Snapchat to make sure you know he isn’t sitting home crying into a bucket of Ben & Jerry’s.

The DJ-music producer’s caption “I write songs” is being interpreted as a dig against Swift, who famously writes songs about all of her ex-boyfriends.

can i marry calvin cuz the shade he throws at taylor on his snapchat is the best????@CalvinHarris teach me ur ways

— Yara Bengdara (@yarafgdara) June 29, 2016

But whether he’s really sad about the breakup or not, Harris’ Snapchat will have you believe he’s having the time of his life.

Here he is on a yacht with friends:

Oh, look! There’s girls on the yacht, too:

Harris ended his most recent Snapchat story with a motivational speech dedicated to anyone watching. “This morning when you wake up I want you to think about how you can go all the way,” he said from behind the camera as he videotaped the ceiling, according to E! Online.

So, there you have it, if Harris’ Snapchat is to be believed, he’s doing just fine, thank you very much.

Recent Instagram comments, however, seem to paint a bit more of a bitter picture.

A source told E! News that the comments may not have actually been from Harris himself, but regardless the DJ has wiped away all traces of Taylor Swift from his social media.

Sayonara, swan.

