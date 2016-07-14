Calvin Harris says that Taylor Swift wrote his hit song, and he's brutally shading her on Twitter

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ breakup just got uglier.

News broke today that the “1989” singer wrote Harris’ recent hit single featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For,” under a pseudonym, and that the superstar couple broke up because Harris disrespected her.

Swift’s reps confirmed the news to People, and then the EDM star confirmed it himself on Twitter — before firing shots at his ex.

Though he started out complimentary (albeit with a shady upside-down smile emoji), Harris’ tweets got harsher as he went on, and he even brought up the longstanding feud that Swift has with Katy Perry.

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he wrote.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote, referencing Swift’s current (alleged) boyfriend, actor Tom Hiddleston.

And she sings on a little bit of it too ???? Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual https://t.co/vW3yGOIJit

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though ????

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

God bless everyone have a beautiful day

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Swift wrote the song for Harris, and recorded a demo on her iPhone of herself singing it while playing piano and sent it. He’s said to have loved it, but the two supposedly decided not to make Swift’s role in the creation public, fearing that their status as a celebrity couple might overshadow the song.

When the song came out, the producer did a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“Will you do a collaboration with your girlfriend?” the host asked?

“You know we haven’t even spoken about it,” he said. “I can’t see it happening though.”

For some reason, this exchange was the breaking point, and Swift felt disrespected, leading to the breakup.

