Calvin Harris defends girlfriend Taylor Swift in Twitter feud over Spotify profits

Taylor Swift is currently at the center of a big Twitter feud, but she hasn’t even tweeted once.

It all started when former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik retweeted a post by popular Twitter account “Bitch Problems” that showed a side-by-side picture of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift with the text “

the difference is astounding,” and featured quotes from each.

The post has since been deleted, but on Swift’s picture was a quote about why she removed her music from Spotify: “[People] can still listen to my music if they get it on iTunes. I’m always up for trying something. And I tried it and I didn’t like the way it felt. I think there should be an inherent value placed on art.”

On Cyrus’ photo was a quote from the singer about her Happy Hippie Foundation: “I’ve made my money. If no one buys my album, cool. It’s fine. I’ve got a house, and I’ve got dogs that I love. I don’t need anything else.”

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, saw the tweet and immediately went after Zayn Malik for retweeting it.

@FemaleTexts @zaynmalik You’ve made your money? Cool…fuck the 99% of musicians who depend on these services to survive right? Yeah fuck em

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

If u don’t get what it means when a successful artist uses their celebrity to benefit every other musician and songwriter in the industry…

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

…stay out my fuckin mentions pls

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

While u kids are refresh voting teen choice awards there’s some poor fucker in a basement making your new favourite record trying to survive

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

Meaning…stay out of things you don’t understand

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

Malik defended himself by responding to Harris.

@CalvinHarris ha you just made an absolute fool of yourself mate

— zayn (@zaynmalik) August 17, 2015

@CalvinHarris you clearly didn’t understand what I just said either

— zayn (@zaynmalik) August 17, 2015

@CalvinHarris so i suggest you calm your knickers before them dentures fall out

— zayn (@zaynmalik) August 17, 2015

Harris then backtracked a bit and apologised to Malik:

@zaynmalik all good, it was the quote not you personally mate

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

@zaynmalik best of luck, genuinely. You’ve got a great voice

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 17, 2015

While Swift is no stranger to Twitter feuds these days, she has yet to respond to the latest exchange.

