Calvin Harris defends girlfriend Taylor Swift in Twitter feud over Spotify profits

Aly Weisman

Taylor Swift is currently at the center of a big Twitter feud, but she hasn’t even tweeted once.

It all started when former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik retweeted a post by popular Twitter account “Bitch Problems” that showed a side-by-side picture of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift with the text “
the difference is astounding,” and featured quotes from each.

The post has since been deleted, but on Swift’s picture was a quote about why she removed her music from Spotify: “[People] can still listen to my music if they get it on iTunes. I’m always up for trying something. And I tried it and I didn’t like the way it felt. I think there should be an inherent value placed on art.” 

On Cyrus’ photo was a quote from the singer about her Happy Hippie Foundation: “I’ve made my money. If no one buys my album, cool. It’s fine. I’ve got a house, and I’ve got dogs that I love. I don’t need anything else.”

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, saw the tweet and immediately went after Zayn Malik for retweeting it.

 

 

 

Malik defended himself by responding to Harris.

 

 

 

 Harris then backtracked a bit and apologised to Malik:

 

While Swift is no stranger to Twitter feuds these days, she has yet to respond to the latest exchange.

