A giant, unmovable boulder was blocking the road to Lake Tahoe, so they blew it up

The California Department of Transportation cleared a blocked roadway outside of Lake Tahoe in the coolest way possible: by blowing up a gigantic boulder.

The boulder fell from a hill and onto the road, blocking the westbound lane. The easiest way to move it and get traffic moving again, according to Caltrans maintenance supervisor Bill Netto, was to pack it full of explosives and clean up the pieces.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

