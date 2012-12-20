A Kid Could Do A Better Job Of Building A Gingerbread Mars Rover Than Caltech

Photo: Via LAWeekly blog

The whiz-kids over at Caltech have gone ahead and built the world another Mars rover. Except this time it’s made out of gingerbread, licorice, gumdrops and M&Ms.



Caltech runs NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the Curiosity rover mission from Pasadena, California.

The edible version of the space agency’s six-wheeled celebrity robot — which has been roaming around the rocky Red Planet for almost five months now — was constructed by Kevin Isaacson, the head chef of Caltech’s private dining club, Athenaeum.

Isaacson used a model of the real rover provided by JPL to build the gingerbread rover. It took him 10 days.

The Los Angeles Times confirms that JPL engineers were on hand to inspect Curiosity in cookie form, but indeed found some technical flaws. “It is not clear if the Santa Claus or Darth Vader figures, or the candy cane sticking out of the roof of the vehicle, were parts of the problem,” the paper notes.

For all the brain power converging at the world’s top technical university, we kinda expected something with a bit more OOMPH. Or maybe it’s just a bad picture. We’ll give rover the benefit of the doubt here.

