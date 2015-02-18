Here's how many calories the typical person eats at Chipotle

Chipotle is known for its antibiotic-free meats and fresh salsas.

But there’s been a lot of debate about how healthy the brand actually is.

A group of writers at New York Times blog The Upshot studied the calories, fat, and sodium in the typical Chipotle order.

The group analysed 3,000 Grubhub orders from Chipotle locations in Washington D.C. and East Lansing, Michigan.

They found that the average Chipotle order contains 1,070 calories, more than half the amount the typical adult should eat in a day.

The salt and fat contents are also high.

“Most orders at Chipotle give you a close to a full day’s worth of salt (2,400 milligrams) and 75 per cent of a full day’s worth of saturated fat,” The Upshot writers say.

The writers note that an order of fresh tomato salsa has just 20 calories but more sodium than a small bag of Lay’s potato chips.

An example of the average meal was a 1,085 calorie barbacoa burrito with rice, pinto beans, fajita vegetables, roasted chilli corn salsa, cheese, and sour cream.

Examples of lighter meals include a 535-calorie veggie burrito bowl with rice, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, and cheese.

If you’re seeking a lower-calorie burrito, perhaps it’s time to check out Taco Bell.

The fast food chain’s Supreme Beef Burrito contains 420 calories, less than half of the typical Chipotle burrito.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.