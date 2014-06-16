Calmest Man On Earth Stops Charging Elephant With The Wave Of A Hand

Caroline Moss

What sorcery is this?

Terrifying video footage from a February excursion in Thailand’s Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary has just emerged online.

A tourist is shown standing completely still, looking at something hiding in the brush.

All of a sudden (and we mean all of a sudden) an elephant charges towards him from behind the trees and grass.

The man remains calm, scaring the elephant away with the wave of his hand. That’s it.

Then he just laughs. He laughs.

Watch the entire video below and try not to scream:

