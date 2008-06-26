Calm Down, St. Louis: Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Owner Buffett Never Said He Supported InBev

The news media has reported ad nauseam that Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) most recognisable shareholder is in favour of the $65/share InBev buyout. (Us, too). However, on CNBC today, Buffett said he has never said anything about the takeover. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t support it, of course–just that he’s too smart to say so publicly if he does. CNBC:



QUICK: YOU’RE THE LARGEST SHARE HOLDER IN ANHEUSER-BUSCH. INBEV MADE A

BID FOR BUD. AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT IF YOU

THINK THAT IS A GOOD OFFER. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT IT?

BUFFETT: WHEN WE GET THROUGH THE INTERVIEW, A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE

TRYING TO FIGURE THAT OUT. I’VE BEEN — ALL THESE THINGS HAVE BEEN

REPORTED. I HAVE NOT TALKED TO ANYBODY ABOUT IT.I’VE BEEN REPORTED TO IN

ST. LOUIS. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY SOME DOUBLE OF ME RUNNING AROUND ON

THERE. I CAN’T IMAGINE ANYONE LOOKING LIKE ME. BUT IF HE’S OUT THERE,

HE’S PARENTALLY IN ST. LOUIS AND HE’S APPARENTLY OVERTALKING TO INBEV.

QUICK: SO YOU HAVEN’T TALKED TO ANHEUSER-BUSCH MANAGEMENT OR INBEV?

BUFFETT: I HAVE NOT TALKED TO ANYBODY.



QUICK: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE DEAL?

BUFFETT: I THINK IT’S AN INTERESTING SPECTATOR SPORT AT THE MOMENT.

QUICK: SO YOU’RE NOT GOING TO WEIGH IN ON EITHER SIDE OF THIS?

BUFFETT: I CERTAINLY HAVEN’T SO FAR.

QUICK: AND YOU DON’T WANT TO RIGHT NOW?

BUFFETT: WE HAVE ALL THESE PEOPLE HERE. IF WE DIDN’T HAVE ALL THE PEOPLE

WATCHING, I’D TALK.

