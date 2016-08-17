Team GB Olympic hero Callum Skinner just slammed Brexit campaign group Leave.EU for using his image

British track cyclist Callum Skinner will be taking home a gold and silver medal from the Rio 2016 Olympics — but he is not comfortable with everyone celebrating his success.

Brexit campaign group Leave.EU posted a video on Twitter featuring pictures of successful Team GB Olympians, including an image of Skinner after his silver in the men’s sprint.

In a message accompanying the video, Leave.EU said: “We may be small, but we truly are Great Britain.”

Skinner responded with this on Tuesday:

@LeaveEUOfficial @TeamGB thanks the the support ???? but I wish you wouldn’t use my image to promote your campaign. ????????????????

— Callum Skinner (@CallumSkinner) August 16, 2016

