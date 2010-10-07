Calls For Yuan Intervention Backfiring Already, As China Digs In

Shockingly, strong international pressure on China to revalue its currency is happening an opposite and unintended effect.



Bloomberg:

“Europe shouldn’t join the choir” clamoring for a higher yuan, Wen told a business conference yesterday before an EU- China summit in Brussels. “If the yuan isn’t stable, it will bring disaster to China and the world. If we increase the yuan by 20-40 per cent as some people are calling for, many of our factories will shut down and society will be in turmoil.”

