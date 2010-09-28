LAST CHANCE To Correct Any Errors In The Digital 100

Last week we published the Digital 100, our list of the most valuable private Internet companies.



As is always the case with a list like this, we quickly heard from some folks who said our revenue or valuation estimates on some companies were a bit off, or that we had overlooked some companies entirely.

Well, good news–now’s your chance to improve that information!

We’re going to clean up the list and run the final version of the Digital 100 this Wednesday. So now’s your final chance to weigh in.

Speak now or forever hold your peace!

If you have more accurate revenue, profitability, or financing data on any of the companies than we have published, or if you know of companies valued at more than $50 million that belong on the list, please send a note to Adam Fusfeld ([email protected]).

To make sure we give your suggestions due consideration, please share as much detail as you can.

Check out this year’s list >

