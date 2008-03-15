Calling Britney And Lindsay: TMZ Needs Your Help!

A surprising stat: Traffic is flat at Time Warner’s (TWX) TMZ celeb gossip blog. Nielsen says the site attracted 8.1 million U.S. visitors in February, up just 2% year-over-year.



Compete’s stats, embedded below, tell a similar story — uniques up just 5% y/y. Perez Hilton isn’t doing any better, according to Compete: February uniques were down 9% y/y. Same story for Gawker Media’s Defamer.

What’s doing better? Politics and gadgets, according to Nielsen. The Huffington Post had 3.7 million U.S. uniques last month, up 241% year-over-year. AOL’s Engadget scored 2.1 million uniques, up 80% from a year ago.

Lindsay and Paris, apparently, don’t hold a candle to Obama and the iPhone.

