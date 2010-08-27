Google's Calling And Texting From Gmail Is Ridiculously Awesome

Yesterday, Google began rolling out the ability to text and make calls from within Gmail.
Google has been working on VOIP with Google Voice for a while now, but this puts calling features right in the face of millions of users, putting Google in direct competition with soon-to-be-public Skype.
We’ve tested the feature and it’s got us excited.
Making free calls within the U.S. and Canada and sending free texts from within a browser tab that we have open 24/7 anyway is really handy.
Normal people we know who have never heard of Google Voice are suddenly having this thrust in their faces, and they think it’s amazing.
Here’s how it works:
You can call right from there, or pop the dialer out as a separate window. Dial a number, and press 'Call'.
Google keeps track of your call history, and syncs with your Google Voice calls made elsewhere. (Even if you haven't used Google Voice for almost a year.)
You don't have to enter numbers manually. The drop down menu for each of your contacts includes an option to send that person an SMS message
Once you've used this feature for a contact once, you won't even have to worry about the drop down menu. A text button is right there.
This guy is online, so this is completely wasteful and unnecessary if my buddy is paying for texts.
A text in response pops right up in my browser! I can also click the phone icon to call this contact.
Calls outside the U.S. and Canada cost money. Google has spotted you $0.10 for nothing. Here's how they display your balance.
That's the one thing they did very wrong, because it's confusing, and hides what a great service Google is offering.
