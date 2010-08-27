Google's Calling And Texting From Gmail Is Ridiculously Awesome

Yesterday, Google began rolling out the ability to text and make calls from within Gmail.



Google has been working on VOIP with Google Voice for a while now, but this puts calling features right in the face of millions of users, putting Google in direct competition with soon-to-be-public Skype.

We’ve tested the feature and it’s got us excited.

Making free calls within the U.S. and Canada and sending free texts from within a browser tab that we have open 24/7 anyway is really handy.

Normal people we know who have never heard of Google Voice are suddenly having this thrust in their faces, and they think it’s amazing.

Here’s how it works:

