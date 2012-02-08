CALLING ALL POLITICAL JUNKIES: Business Insider Is Hiring A Politics Writer

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

We’re hiring a writer to join our Politics section on Business Insider.We will be covering the presidential and congressional elections, the daily political war in the Washington beltway, the country’s ongoing fiscal crisis, the influence of big money, and all the faults and foibles of those in power.



The ideal candidate should be a compulsive political news consumer, constantly checking Twitter, RSS feeds, and even late-night television for what people are talking about in politics right now. This person will combine thorough knowledge of the political system with a sceptical and fun writing style. A robust sense of humour is required.

If you have fun writing about politics, our audience will have fun reading your work.

This position requires that you work full-time in our New York headquarters. At least a year of experience writing for a website is preferred. The ability to catch on quickly to CMS and Photoshop is a must.

Please send your resume and 3 relevant clips to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Be sure to explain in your email why politics is your passion (hint: it should be).

