CALLING ALL NERDS: Have You Ever Been To Computer Camp?

Photo: Max Wolfe via Flickr
It’s the first day of summer and you know what that means.Computer camp is just around the corner!
We’re working on a feature about computer camp. A number of us at Business Insider have proudly been, but if you went as a child we want to hear from you too.
We’ll be happy to keep your submission anonymous in the feature but would appreciate if you could email us some/all of the following information for the story:
- Describe your overall experience (good, bad, dorky, fun, etc).
- How many years did you attend computer camp? How many fellow campers were there? Boy/girl ratio? Which camp did you attend?
- What were the favourite activities?
- What was the general schedule like? (i.e. we woke up at this time, we played World of Warcraft at this time, we coded at this time, etc)
- Did any “tech celebrities” attend your camp? If so, who?
- Were you ever a computer camp counselor? If so, what was that like?
- Send any pictures of computer camp you wouldn’t mind having published.
Please email all submissions with the subject line: Computer Camp to [email protected].
Thanks!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.