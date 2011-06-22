CALLING ALL NERDS: Have You Ever Been To Computer Camp?

Photo: Max Wolfe via Flickr

It’s the first day of summer and you know what that means.Computer camp is just around the corner!



We’re working on a feature about computer camp. A number of us at Business Insider have proudly been, but if you went as a child we want to hear from you too.

We’ll be happy to keep your submission anonymous in the feature but would appreciate if you could email us some/all of the following information for the story:

Describe your overall experience (good, bad, dorky, fun, etc).

How many years did you attend computer camp? How many fellow campers were there? Boy/girl ratio? Which camp did you attend?

What were the favourite activities?

What was the general schedule like? (i.e. we woke up at this time, we played World of Warcraft at this time, we coded at this time, etc)

Did any “tech celebrities” attend your camp? If so, who?

Were you ever a computer camp counselor? If so, what was that like?

Send any pictures of computer camp you wouldn’t mind having published.

Please email all submissions with the subject line: Computer Camp to [email protected].

Thanks!

