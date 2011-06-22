CALLING ALL NERDS: Have You Ever Been To Computer Camp?

Alyson Shontell
boy scouts camp dork

Photo: Max Wolfe via Flickr

It’s the first day of summer and you know what that means.Computer camp is just around the corner!

We’re working on a feature about computer camp. A number of us at Business Insider have proudly been, but if you went as a child we want to hear from you too.

We’ll be happy to keep your submission anonymous in the feature but would appreciate if you could email us some/all of the following information for the story:

  • Describe your overall experience (good, bad, dorky, fun, etc).
  • How many years did you attend computer camp? How many fellow campers were there? Boy/girl ratio? Which camp did you attend?
  • What were the favourite activities?
  • What was the general schedule like? (i.e. we woke up at this time, we played World of Warcraft at this time, we coded at this time, etc)
  • Did any “tech celebrities” attend your camp? If so, who?
  • Were you ever a computer camp counselor? If so, what was that like?
  • Send any pictures of computer camp you wouldn’t mind having published.

Please email all submissions with the subject line: Computer Camp to [email protected].

Thanks!

