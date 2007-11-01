Calling All Google Bears: Please Send Us Your Thoughts!

Google bears have been all but silenced in recent years, as the company has steamrolled one competitor and sceptic after another. We did stumble across one intelligent Google bear this week–John Hussman of Hussman funds (analysis and response here)–but most others are now too embarrassed, shell-shocked, or scared to speak.

Well, the lack of diversity of market opinion on any topic is scary, so if you’re an intelligent Google bear, we’d love to hear from you (Comments or [email protected]). If your arguments are compelling, we’ll print them, and give you full credit. Or, if you’re concerned about your reputation, job, relationships, and/or allegations of conflicts, we’ll run your thoughts and keep you anonymous.

