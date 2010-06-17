Calling All Editors: We're Hiring!

Business Insider

Business Insider’s War Room editor is leaving in August and we’re looking for someone to replace her.

We need an individual who’s passionate about business — specifically startups, small businesses, and management and leadership topics.

You’ll get to interact with smart entrepreneurs and business thought-leaders on a regular basis, and you’ll have the chance to help continue building up the War Room as a go-to resource for the business community.

Duties include:

  • Writing in-depth features
  • Aggregating content from syndicated sources
  • Seeking out talented new bloggers to bring into the vertical
  • Managing several freelancers
  • Providing commentary on newsworthy strategy and management stories.

Of course, strong writing skills are a must.

A journalism background helps, and you should also be comfortable with Photoshop. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience is preferred.

Interested? Send resume and links (clips) to: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.