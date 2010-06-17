Calling All Editors: We're Hiring!

Business Insider’s War Room editor is leaving in August and we’re looking for someone to replace her.



We need an individual who’s passionate about business — specifically startups, small businesses, and management and leadership topics.

You’ll get to interact with smart entrepreneurs and business thought-leaders on a regular basis, and you’ll have the chance to help continue building up the War Room as a go-to resource for the business community.

Duties include:

Writing in-depth features

Aggregating content from syndicated sources

Seeking out talented new bloggers to bring into the vertical

Managing several freelancers

Providing commentary on newsworthy strategy and management stories.

Of course, strong writing skills are a must.

A journalism background helps, and you should also be comfortable with Photoshop. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience is preferred.

Interested? Send resume and links (clips) to: [email protected]

