Calling All Editors: We're Hiring!

Business Insider’s War Room editor is leaving in August and we’re looking for someone to replace her.
We need an individual who’s passionate about business — specifically startups, small businesses, and management and leadership topics.
You’ll get to interact with smart entrepreneurs and business thought-leaders on a regular basis, and you’ll have the chance to help continue building up the War Room as a go-to resource for the business community.
Duties include:
- Writing in-depth features
- Aggregating content from syndicated sources
- Seeking out talented new bloggers to bring into the vertical
- Managing several freelancers
- Providing commentary on newsworthy strategy and management stories.
Of course, strong writing skills are a must.
A journalism background helps, and you should also be comfortable with Photoshop. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience is preferred.
Interested? Send resume and links (clips) to: [email protected]
