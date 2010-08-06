Calling All Journalism Students! Interview With Bloomberg, Business Insider, And Others At This FREE Event

Photo: dsevilla via Flickr

If you’re pursuing a career in journalism, it’s critical that you network, since the best jobs are usually found that way. You’ll also want to secure internships that provide valuable knowledge and bylines. This fall, students interested in a business journalism career can do both at the 2010 Collegiate Business Journalism Conference. organised by The UNC School of Journalism and CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, among others, the free three-day workshop/conference will be held at the CUNY campaign in midtown Manhattan.



Aspiring business journalists will hear speakers share tips on breaking into writing. They’ll also have a chance to interview with up to three major business media outlets ranging from Bloomberg to The Wall Street Journal and Business Insider.

Here’s what you need to know:

The deadline to apply is Friday, September 10

The workshop runs from October 21 – 23

Registration, meals, and lodging for students living outside of New York City are FREE

Go to the UNC School of Journalism and Mass Communication website for more details and to register for the event.

