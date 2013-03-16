A Stunning Corvette Concept Gives The New Stingray A Station Wagon Rear

Photo: Callaway

The Callaway name is synonymous with truly unique Corvettes, with one only having to look at past creations, such as the Callaway C16 Speedster of 2007, for an idea of the types of masterpieces the company can come up with.

With the reveal of the new 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it appears Callaway founder Reeves Callaway and his crew in Old Lyme, Connecticut just couldn’t help themselves from designing another stunning custom Corvette.

This time, Callaway has gone with a shooting brake bodystyle for the Corvette, which, if this early rendering is anything to go by, lends itself rather wheel to the lines of the latest C7 generation.

The shooting brake bodystyle, traditionally a coupe with the tail of a wagon, has undergone a strong resurgence of late, appearing on a number of concepts and product cars in the recent past.We must admit that Callaway’s take on the design is particularly handsome and we hope the company ends up building one once it finally gets its hands on one of the new Corvettes.

Callaway says its Corvette Stingray shooting brake, dubbed the AeroWagon, will be produced if demand is sufficient. The company is currently taking orders for the vehicle and says the option should cost no more than $15,000.

The rear hatch will feature carbon fibre structural components developed using Callaway’s proprietary Resin Transfer moulding process, so it should be both lightweight and strong.

Callaway also says its AeroWagon will be capable of speeds in excess of 200 mph, though it’s not clear what drivetrain is required. The 2014 Corvette Stingray, which features a 6.2-liter V-8 engine rated at an estimated 450 horsepower, is unlikely to have a top speed above 200 mph, though future versions of the car certainly will.



We’ll bring you the first photos of Callaway’s new AeroWagon as soon as we get our hands on them. If production goes as plans, the first Callaway AeroWagons will be delivered by the fourth quarter of the year.

