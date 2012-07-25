This Wedding Wagon Will Get You Hitched In 15 Minutes For $99

Photo: Las Vegas Wedding Wagon

The average American wedding now costs a whopping $27,000, so it’s no surprise people are resorting to guerrilla weddings and other cheap alternatives to avoid plummeting into debt.A pair of Las Vegas entrepreneurs are taking advantage of this trend by offering a fun and affordable mobile wedding, reports ABC’s Alan Farnham.



For a cool $99, Andy Gonzalez and James Cass, both newly ordained ministers, will drive their Wedding Wagon to wherever you are in Vegas and provide a 15 minute wedding. Just don’t forget your marriage licence.

“Unlike other wedding services in Las Vegas that charge additional fees for the minister and photos, the Las Vegas Wedding Wagon is easy, fun, mobile, and affordable,” says the site. The $99 covers everything.

Wedding Wagon just opened last week and has married four couples since then, according to Farnham. However, judging by the thousands of weddings performed in Vegas each month and the wagon’s cheap business model, Gonzalez and Cass could soon be marrying up to six couples a day.

