You can call Shia LeBeouf and he'll pick up -- all in the name of art

Brett Arnold This stunt won’t result in quite as many memes.

Shia LaBeouf is at it again.

After the viral success of his #ALLMYMOVIES stunt a few weeks ago, the actor has concocted another performance art exploit: he’s taking calls from total strangers.

Called #TOUCHMYSOUL, this stunt is a collaboration with the artists Nastja Sade ROnkko and Luke Turner, and it’s going on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. GMT through Sunday, December 13, in Liverpool, England.

“Over the next four days, LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner invite you to pick up your telephone and touch their soul,” the website reads. They can be reached at the UK number +44 (0)151 808 0771.

It’s also being broadcast on the site so you can watch LaBeouf and the artists as they talk to people.

LaBeouf is the one in the grey sweatshirt. As you can see, spectators are milling around.

LaBeouf and the artists are also keeping a running document with their thoughts of the experience on the site. It’s pretty out-there. Here’s an excerpt:

It’s not quite as entertaining as watching Shia watch his movies — but not much could top that.

H/T BuzzFeed

