'The Call of the Wild' starring Harrison Ford is poised to be another epic box-office flop for Disney-Fox

- 20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild” is expected to struggle at the box office this weekend against another family-friendly movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
- Boxoffice.com is projecting it to earn $US13 million at the domestic box office, and Box Office Mojo is expecting a $US17.5 million opening.
- Those are disappointing numbers for a movie that The Hollywood Reporter has suggested cost $US125 million to $US150 million to produce.
- It would be the latest box-office misfire for 20th Century Studios, the studio formerly known as Fox, since the Disney-Fox merger last year.
20th Century Studios is expected to have another box-office flop on its hands this weekend with Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild.”
The studio formerly known as Fox has released a string of misfires since Disney closed its acquisition of it last year. Notably, Disney blamed a $US170 million quarterly operating loss in the third quarter of 2019 primarily on the X-Men bomb “Dark Phoenix,” which made just $US253 million worldwide off of a $US200 million production budget.
“The Call of the Wild,” based on the classic novel of the same name, had a hefty budget between $US125 million and $US150 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on weekend projections, it could be difficult for the movie to make a profit.
Both Boxoffice.com and Box Office Mojo are expecting “The Call of the Wild” to finish behind another family-friendly movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” in the US this weekend. Boxoffice.com is projecting “The Call of the Wild” to make $US13 million over the weekend, and Box Office Mojo is expecting a $US17.5 million domestic opening.
“Ford’s films outside his most iconic roles have had a tendency to under-perform since the turn of the century,” the Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins wrote.
Other Fox box-office disappointments since the merger include “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” the buddy comedy “Stuber,” and Brad Pitt’s sci-fi drama “Ad Astra.”
