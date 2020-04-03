The CGI dog from 'The Call of the Wild' with Harrison Ford was based on a real rescue dog named Buckley

20th Century Fox Home EntertainmentDirector Chris Sanders and his wife, Jessica Steele-Sanders, adopted Buckley who inspired the look of Buck in ‘The Call of the Wild.’
- The dog in 20th Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford may be computer animated, but Buck is also based on a real-life rescue dog.
- “We began the movie with an animated dog and the design was based on a Bernese Mountain Dog,” said director Chris Sanders in an exclusive clip provided to Insider.
- There was just one problem. That’s not the dog described in the book of the same name by Jack London.
- Sanders’ wife saw a rescue dog listed on a website that was a mix between a Scotch Collie and St. Bernard. The kicker that won them over was that the shelter named the dog Buckley.
- “The Call of the Wild” is currently available on digital release. And if you want to see more of Buckley, he has his own Instagram account written in the first person that’s sure to make you smile.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.