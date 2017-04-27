Here's your first look at the newest 'Call of Duty' game, set during World War II

Every year, a new “Call of Duty” game comes out — it’s an annual franchise, like “Madden” and “FIFA,” except it’s a first-person shooter instead of a sports game.

2017 is no different, and this year’s “Call of Duty” just got the big reveal treatment. It’s called “Call of Duty: WWII”:

In the big reveal, we get a taste for the horrific nightmare that was fighting in World War II — storming the beaches at Normandy on D-Day and pushing through Western Europe (to name a couple examples).

The game’s publisher, Activision, isn’t offering many details about the game just yet. Here’s what we know:

The game is set in World War II (obvious).

It’s scheduled to launch on November 3.

It follows “the 1st Infantry Division as they fight to preserve freedom in the face of tyranny.”

It’s set in the European theatre of World War II.

We also know that it’s got some impressive graphics, like this scene, from the game’s re-creation of D-Day:

And this bombing raid, which looks terrifying:

The game is planned for a November 3 launch, and it’s coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ll assuredly learn more about its multiplayer modes and single-player campaign as the year goes on. For now, we’ve got the reveal trailer right here:

