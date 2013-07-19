Professional 'Call Of Duty' Players Are Making Serious Money

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Eight gamers have made more than $100,000 playing “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” since it came out last November.



According to data compiled by e-Sports reporter Emile Hickson, 33 gamers have made over $10,000 in the eight months since the game’s release.

Hickson sent me his data after seeing our recent post about the highest-paid professional gamers.

He said that he wanted to help dispell the myth that e-Sports are only taking off in South Korea, where games like “StarCraft 2” and “League of Legends” have become cultural phenomena.

The data includes earnings from tournaments hosted in the USA and UK by Major League Gaming, Gfinity, and several other organisations. Though it only takes into account the lastest “Call of Duty” title (there are tournaments that pay as much or more for a wide range of games) and doesn’t include earnings from sponsorships or team salaries (which most teams don’t make public), it still gives insight about the kind of money that professional gamers are making.

Here’s the top 10 “Call of Duty” players and their earnings:

Killa

$142,875.00

NadeShot

$138,450.00

BigTymer

$135,450.00

Merk

$135,450.00

Dkarma

$111,625.00

Mirx

$111,125.00

Parasite

$111,125.00

Vengeance

$100,000.00

Stainville

$55,950.00

Jkap

$52,950.00

