Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Hauls In $400 Million Overnight, The Biggest Gaming Launch Ever

Photo: AP

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beat the previous one-day video game sales record, bringing in $400 million in the United States and the UK after it was on sale for one day.Activision-Blizzard said today it sold more than 6.5 million copies of the game after it went on sale on Tuesday.



The last Call of Duty game, Black Ops, brought in $360 million on its first day last year. Modern Warfare 2 brought in $310 million. Rival Battlefield 3, published by Electronic Arts, sold 5 million copies in its first week on sale — bringing in around $300 million.

Activision-Blizzard employs multiple development teams to make sure there’s a new Call of Duty title that comes out each year. So far it’s been a successful formula as this isn’t the first time a Call of Duty game has broken one-day sales records.

