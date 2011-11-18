Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Snags $775 Million In Five Days, Best Selling Game Of All Time

Photo: AP

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brought in $775 million in sales in its first five days on the market, gunning down the previous record.It beat the record for five-day sales for movies and books too, Activision-Blizzard said today.



Activision-Blizzard’s previous Call of Duty game held that last record. Call of Duty: Black Ops brought in $650 million in its first five days on sale, and Modern Warfare 2 brought in $550 million.

Gamers bought 6.5 million copies of Modern Warfare 3 the first day it was on sale, bringing in $400 million for Activision Blizzard. Black Ops brought in $360 million on its first day last year. Modern Warfare 2 brought in $310 million.

Rival Battlefield 3, published by Electronic Arts, sold 5 million copies in its first week on sale — bringing in around $300 million.

